Aaron Rodgers responds to Jihad Ward’s claim

Aaron Rodgers responded on Thursday to the a from Jihad Ward amid some drama between the men.

This week’s edition of “Hard Knocks” showed Rodgers dissing Ward with a harsh zinger during Saturday’s preseason game between the New York Jets and New York Giants (video here).

That video was shown on Tuesday’s episode of the show, so Ward offered his side a day later.

Ward said that he was upset with the way he felt Jets players were laughing and joking after a Randall Cobb blindside block left Giants safety Bobby McCain concussed.

From Hard Knocks: After #Jets Randall Cobb laid the massive blindside block on a #Giants defender, Aaron Rodgers said in the huddle: "Cobbi lost all his f—ing training camp money." "What are you doing bro? This ain't 2014!"😂 (🎥 @jetfella)pic.twitter.com/sUOcpESXYo https://t.co/v4vaqpR5ao — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023

Though a video from “Hard Knocks” showed Rodgers joking with Cobb about the blindside hit, Rodgers denied Ward’s allegations.

“I think he’s making s–t up,” Rodgers said Thursday, via SNY’s Connor Hughes.

The players were joking around about the hit, but they probably had no idea at the time that McCain had been concussed.

McCain is in the final stages of concussion protocol.