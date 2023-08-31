 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers responds to Jihad Ward’s claim

August 31, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aaron Rodgers read to throw

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers responded on Thursday to the a from Jihad Ward amid some drama between the men.

This week’s edition of “Hard Knocks” showed Rodgers dissing Ward with a harsh zinger during Saturday’s preseason game between the New York Jets and New York Giants (video here).

That video was shown on Tuesday’s episode of the show, so Ward offered his side a day later.

Ward said that he was upset with the way he felt Jets players were laughing and joking after a Randall Cobb blindside block left Giants safety Bobby McCain concussed.

Though a video from “Hard Knocks” showed Rodgers joking with Cobb about the blindside hit, Rodgers denied Ward’s allegations.

“I think he’s making s–t up,” Rodgers said Thursday, via SNY’s Connor Hughes.

The players were joking around about the hit, but they probably had no idea at the time that McCain had been concussed.

McCain is in the final stages of concussion protocol.

