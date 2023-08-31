Aaron Rodgers responds to Jihad Ward’s claim
Aaron Rodgers responded on Thursday to the a from Jihad Ward amid some drama between the men.
This week’s edition of “Hard Knocks” showed Rodgers dissing Ward with a harsh zinger during Saturday’s preseason game between the New York Jets and New York Giants (video here).
That video was shown on Tuesday’s episode of the show, so Ward offered his side a day later.
Ward said that he was upset with the way he felt Jets players were laughing and joking after a Randall Cobb blindside block left Giants safety Bobby McCain concussed.
From Hard Knocks: After #Jets Randall Cobb laid the massive blindside block on a #Giants defender, Aaron Rodgers said in the huddle:
"Cobbi lost all his f—ing training camp money."
"What are you doing bro? This ain't 2014!"😂
(🎥 @jetfella)pic.twitter.com/sUOcpESXYo https://t.co/v4vaqpR5ao
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023
Though a video from “Hard Knocks” showed Rodgers joking with Cobb about the blindside hit, Rodgers denied Ward’s allegations.
“I think he’s making s–t up,” Rodgers said Thursday, via SNY’s Connor Hughes.
The players were joking around about the hit, but they probably had no idea at the time that McCain had been concussed.
McCain is in the final stages of concussion protocol.
S Bobby McCain was on the practice field Thursday doing some stuff but remains in the final stages of the concussion protocol, per the Giants. McCain was laid out by an illegal blindside hit by Jets WR Randall Cobb. The same hit that upset Giants OLB Jihad Ward. #Giants #Jets
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 31, 2023