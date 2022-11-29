Aaron Rodgers provides big injury update

Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles even more banged up than he was coming in, but the Green Bay Packers star plans to keep playing through his injuries.

Rodgers has been playing through a significant thumb injury since Week 5. He then left Sunday’s game after taking a big shot to the ribs. The quarterback said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he took a hit in the first half that “rattled the rib cage.” When he was drilled in the midsection again in the second half, he began to have trouble breathing. At that point, Rodgers became worried he might have a punctured lung.

“I pride myself on not coming out of games, and I’ve played through a lot of different things over the years. … I saw Randall Cobb punctured a lung back in the 2015 playoffs, and that was pretty scary,” Rodgers explained. “I’ve heard some other stories as well. So, I just wanted to make sure that wasn’t the case. … I just couldn’t do anything about the pain to get back out there.”

Fortunately, Rodgers received good news when he underwent tests. He said he expects to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 13.

“I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers added.

You can hear Rodgers’ full comments on the latest injury below:

Rodgers and the Packers are having a tough season. The 38-year-old’s injuries have likely played a role in that. We learned some new details about his thumb injury prior to Sunday’s game, and it sounds more serious than initially believed. Between that and the rib issue, things are not going to get any easier for Rodgers going forward.