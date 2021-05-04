Aaron Rodgers’ fiancee Shailene Woodley criticized for attending Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley have made very few public appearances together since they began dating, but they decided to both attend the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Many athletes and celebrities were at the event, but few faced as much criticism as Woodley.

Woodley prides herself on being an activist. She was arrested in 2016 for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. She’s also known for doing things like gathering her own water from mountain springs and making her own toothpaste and hygiene products. A lot of people with similar values do not support the Kentucky Derby, as they believe it promotes animal cruelty.

As Outkick’s Joe Kinsey noted, many of those people voiced their opinions on social media after Rodgers posted the following photo of him and Woodley at Churchill Downs:

Here’s a small sampling of the backlash Woodley received on Twitter:

I can not reconcile @shailenewoodley being willing to go to a derby where they abuse animals and kill them if they break the wrong bone. Like. Is she the chick who didn’t have a house, couch surfed and made her own soap to avoid damage to the earth? — biz E @(@cinderbella) May 1, 2021

It's hard to see @shailenewoodley be considered an environmental activist while supporting the Kentucky Derby. — Vegano (@veganoPAC) May 1, 2021

There were many, many more, but a lot of them are too vulgar to feature here.

Woodley is an actor, so she is obviously used to criticism. The difference now is she is also being clocked by sports fans. Rodgers recently revealed what he expects his next big challenge to be now that he is engaged. Perhaps Woodley has found hers.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 3.0