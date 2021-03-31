Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley photographed together publicly for first time since engagement

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley quietly got engaged at some point over the last several months, and now the public is starting to get more of a glimpse of them.

On Monday, they were photographed by the media together in public for the first time since their engagement.

TMZ published photos of the couple taken on a tarmac in Costa Careyes.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Leave Mexican Getaway https://t.co/tGF0lIT02K — TMZ (@TMZ) March 30, 2021

The two, and a group of friends, were leaving Mexico, according to TMZ.

Rodgers began dating Woodley after his breakup with Danica Patrick last summer. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during his NFL MVP acceptance speech in February that he was engaged.

The two have recently said they were engaged for some time before Rodgers made the news public in February.