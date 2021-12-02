Aaron Rodgers thinks he knows source of toe surgery leaks

Aaron Rodgers’ toe has been at the center of the NFL world over the past two weeks. What a world, right?

Previously, Rodgers had to set the record straight about him supposedly having “COVID toe.”

Now the Green Bay Packers quarterback is facing reports about whether or not he will undergo toe surgery. A report on Monday suggested Rodgers wasn’t going to undergo surgery “at this time.”

During his weekly Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers shared his theory on how some of these stories get leaked to reporters.

“With these reports, I don’t know where they’re coming from. I don’t know who’s talking. It seems like there are certain coaches that may have friends in the media that they don’t realize are actually just trying to report things,” Rodgers said.

McAfee’s co-host AJ Hawk asked Rodgers whether he thinks it’s Packers coaches leaking information. Rodgers said he thought so.

Rodgers also provided clarity on how the surgery would affect him. He said he hopes to avoid an operation, but he wouldn’t expect to miss time even if he undergoes the surgery.

The 38-year-old has passed for 2,878 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. At 9-3, Rodgers’ Packers are tied for the most wins in the NFL.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports