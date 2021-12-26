Aaron Rodgers has ultimate compliment for Davante Adams

Davante Adams is having another outstanding season with the Green Bay Packers. He was recently named a Pro Bowler for the fifth consecutive year, but he received an even greater honor from Aaron Rodgers following Saturday’s game.

After Adams caught 10 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers once again heaped praise on his longtime teammate. The quarterback said Adams is the best player he has ever played with, which is quite the compliment.

Aaron Rodgers has played with remarkable players. He names Brett Favre, Charles Woodson, Jordy Nelson. Then he says this about Davante Adams: "I really feel like he's the best player I've played with." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 26, 2021

Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams: "When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it's mind blowing." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 26, 2021

As Matt Schneidman of The Athletic noted, Rodgers has said for quite some time that Hall of Famer Charles Woodson is the best player he has ever played with. The fact that the reigning MVP is now giving Adams the title is significant.

Adams, who just turned 29, is on a Hall of Fame trajectory himself. He has now eclipsed more than 1,300 yards receiving in three of the past four seasons. He fell just short with 997 yards in 2019, and he missed four games that season. Adams also has an eye-popping 68 total touchdown catches since 2016.

One defensive coordinator recently devised an entire game plan to stop Adams, and the Packers star still found the end zone. If he remains healthy and Rodgers stays in Green Bay, Adams will almost certainly continue to post video game numbers.

Photo: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC