Aaron Rodgers reveals who sent him the Nic Cage bust

Aaron Rodgers proudly revealed to the media on Tuesday that he has a bust of actor Nicolas Cage in his locker.

Rodgers was quite pleased with the bust, but there was one issue: he didn’t know who had sent him the gift. Apparently the mystery has been solved.

Rodgers told Packers reporter Matt Schneidman that AJ Hawk sent him the bust.

Very important news: Aaron Rodgers revealed to The Athletic that he has learned the identities of the people who sent him the Nic Cage bust that is now wearing headphones in his locker. CC: @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/2W0bRlH3yI — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 17, 2022

Hawk was teammates with Rodgers on the Packers from 2006-2014. Now Hawk is one of the crew members on “The Pat McAfee Show,” which Rodgers joins regularly as a guest.

The Cage bust for Rodgers was a nod to the Green Bay quarterback arriving at training camp looking like the famous actor’s character in “Con Air.” That’s probably the best locker room gift sent to a player since this one.