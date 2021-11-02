Aaron Rodgers criticizes his alma mater Cal

Aaron Rodgers expressed some criticism of his alma mater Cal over Twitter on Saturday over the way they honored his former coach.

Cal honored former coach Jeff Tedford during Saturday’s 39-25 win over Oregon State. Tedford, who coached Cal from 2002-2012 and won more games than any coach in program history, was recognized between quarters.

One of the GOATs returns home. Join Jeff Tedford, the winningest head coach in Cal history, in attending Saturday's game vs. Oregon State. Tedford will be honored on the field at the end of the first quarter! 🎟 https://t.co/YbRfvWbjRH pic.twitter.com/ThWS26qO6W — Cal Football (@CalFootball) October 28, 2021

That sort of honor for the coach, done between quarters, wasn’t good enough for Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback shared his disappointment over Twitter.

Probably deserves more than a last minute thrown together between quarter wave. Coach is a legend, and the reason myself and so many came and thrived @Cal #MyCoach #RespectForALegend #GoBears https://t.co/mU49tBWklN — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) October 30, 2021

Rodgers played at Cal in 2003 and 2004 and was recruited to Cal from Butte College by Tedford. The two of them helped produce the best season Cal has enjoyed in 30 years.

Tedford took over Cal’s program after they were 1-10 and immediately delivered eight straight winning seasons. He had them as a top-10 team in 2004. Other stars who played for his program included DeSean Jackson and Marshawn Lynch.

Rodgers made a donation to Cal somewhat recently that helped the football team with their facilities. His relationship with his alma mater has not always been smooth, and the way the Tedford situation was handled might not help things.

Photo: Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports