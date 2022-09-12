Aaron Rodgers had notable message for Vikings star after game

Aaron Rodgers said perhaps the nicest thing that he has ever said to a Minnesota Vikings player after Sunday’s game.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to the rival Vikings 23-7 in their Week 1 showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson was the supernova for Minnesota, charcoal-grilling the Packers secondary for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

After the game went final, Rodgers embraced Jefferson and told the 23-year-old that he was the “best player in the game today.”

Jefferson, already a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection in as many years in the NFL, established himself as one of the league’s very best wideouts in 2021. But as Sunday’s opening week onslaught proved, Jefferson may still have another level to reach under new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and O’Connell’s high-octane scheme.

As for Rodgers, that kind of praise from him for a Minnesota player is a pretty big deal. Rodgers is now an 18-year NFL veteran, has been division rivals with the Vikings all throughout, and suffered one of his worst career injuries at the hands of Minnesota. Jefferson must be pretty darn special to command that kind of respect from the State Farm man.