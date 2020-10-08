Adam Gase changing Jets’ practice strategy after 0-4 start

The New York Jets are desperate to turn things around after an 0-4 start, and coach Adam Gase is no exception.

Gase said Thursday that he has upped the intensity of the team’s practices — against the advice of sport scientists and medical experts.

Gase said he’s changed around things at practice to up the intensity. Gase said it’s “not recommended by sports science,” but everything is on table to turn season around #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 8, 2020

It definitely feels like a hint of desperation from Gase. That’s understandable — his team is 0-4 and his job is probably on the line. That said, it’s hard to deduce that practice intensity is the root of the Jets’ issues. The team just isn’t that talented.

If nothing else, Gase seems to have changed his stance on the quality of the team’s practices. Maybe that will make some veteran players happy. On the other hand, if it leads to more injuries, it’s probably a net negative.