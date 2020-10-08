 Skip to main content
Adam Gase changing Jets’ practice strategy after 0-4 start

October 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

Adam Gase

The New York Jets are desperate to turn things around after an 0-4 start, and coach Adam Gase is no exception.

Gase said Thursday that he has upped the intensity of the team’s practices — against the advice of sport scientists and medical experts.

It definitely feels like a hint of desperation from Gase. That’s understandable — his team is 0-4 and his job is probably on the line. That said, it’s hard to deduce that practice intensity is the root of the Jets’ issues. The team just isn’t that talented.

If nothing else, Gase seems to have changed his stance on the quality of the team’s practices. Maybe that will make some veteran players happy. On the other hand, if it leads to more injuries, it’s probably a net negative.

