Adam Schefter apologizes for his Dwayne Haskins tweet

Adam Schefter issued an apology on Monday for his reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death.

Haskins died on Saturday after being hit by a dump truck while on a South Florida highway. When sharing the news of Haskins’ death, Schefter mentioned Haskins’ struggles as a backup quarterback in the NFL. Many found Schefter’s tweet to be insensitive.

He seemed to agree.

The ESPN NFL reporter on Saturday deleted his initial tweet and replaced it with a newer one.

Then in his podcast episode released on Monday, Schefter issued an official apology, while also offering a tribute to Haskins.

“First I wanted to address the death of Dwayne Haskins, and the tweet that I posted this weekend. It was insensitive, it was a mistake, and I could assure you it was not my attention. I wish I could have that tweet back. The focus should have been on Dwayne,” Schefter said. “I wanted to apologize to Dwayne’s family, his friends, the players in the National Football League, and offer my condolences to everybody close to Dwayne.”

An apology and a tribute to Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/QxjShC4ZYu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2022

Haskins was 24 when he died and less than a month away from his 25th birthday. The former Buckeyes standout was entering his second season with the Steelers following two with Washington, who drafted him No. 15 overall in 2019.

Photo: Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; ESPN personality Adam Schefter talks during a segment before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports