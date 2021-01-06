Adam Schefter offers prediction on where Cam Newton could sign

Cam Newton did very little this season to prove he can still play at a high level, but is there a chance he could land another starting job in 2021?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter seems to think so. It is unlikely that Newton will return to the New England Patriots next season, and Schefter already has a potential landing spot in mind for the former MVP. The reporter thinks Newton could be a good fit for Washington, and he believes the contract will be respectable, too.

Adam Schefter on @TheGregHillShow: "The most natural spot for Cam [Newton] would be Washington if he's going to leave New England." As for what that contract might look like: "I am going to guess, two years with incentives, $40-50 million." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 6, 2021

Schefter is obviously very informed, but it’s hard to envision Newton getting that kind of money. The Patriots paid Newton the veteran minimum with incentives, and he responded with 2,657 yards passing, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The contract was viewed as a prove-it deal, and all Newton really proved is that he is nowhere near the player he used to be.

Granted, the Patriots didn’t exactly surround Newton with weapons. They have arguably the worst receiving corps in the NFL. But we can’t forget that they were the only team to offer Newton a clear path to a starting job. Washington has moved on from Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith’s health remains a concern, but Newton doesn’t seem like the answer — even if he did show crazy commitment with his daily schedule this season.

Newton obviously has a history with Ron Rivera, who coached him for years in Carolina. That could make Washington a sensible landing spot, but the contract figures seem unrealistic.