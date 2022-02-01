Adam Schefter takes subtle victory lap over Tom Brady retirement

Adam Schefter has taken a lot of heat over the past few days after he and his ESPN colleague Jeff Darlington broke the news that Tom Brady intended to retire. Brady’s camp immediately denied that the quarterback had made any decisions on his future, but that seems hard to believe now.

Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday, thus confirming that what Schefter and Darlington reported on Saturday was accurate. Schefter never backed down from the report even as Brady privately disputed it and Brady’s father publicly ripped ESPN.

In addition to standing behind his reporting, it appears Schefter also kept receipts from those who bashed him. He “liked” several tweets that mocked him for supposedly jumping the gun.

.@AdamSchefter kept receipts on his Brady report from over the weekend 💀 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/ujCqwys4lS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2022

We believed Schefter and Darlington all along. It seemed obvious that Brady just didn’t want the news to leak. This isn’t the first time Schefter has been criticized for his handling of major QB retirement news. While he was simply doing his job, the victory lap proves that he at least got some satisfaction out of people doubting him.