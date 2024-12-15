Adam Thielen had great tribute to Randy Moss after cancer news

The NFL community has shown its support for Randy Moss in a variety of ways since Moss revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer, and Adam Thielen had a great tribute for the Hall of Fame wide receiver on Sunday.

Moss revealed on Friday that he recently underwent surgery for bile duct cancer. He also had a procedure on Thanksgiving to put a stent in his liver.

On Sunday, Thielen showed up to the Carolina Panthers’ game against the Dallas Cowboys wearing Moss’ No. 84 Minnesota Vikings jersey.

.@athielen19 Showing love to the Legend Randy Moss pic.twitter.com/QSmGqCee4o — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 15, 2024

Thielen spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings, so he has a connection to Moss. The 34-year-old is also from Detroit Lakes, Minn., and has said he grew up idolizing Moss.

Moss revealed on Dec. 1 that he was taking a leave of absence from ESPN. He had previously acknowledged that he was battling a health issue, though he did not reveal the nature until Friday.

Moss, 47, is part of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” panel. It is unclear when he will return to the program.