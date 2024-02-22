Adrian Peterson responds after his MVP trophy, memorabilia goes up for sale

Adrian Peterson issued an angry response via social media on Wednesday after he received negative attention over an estate sale being conducted on his behalf.

Peterson contracted Texmax Auctions LLC to hold an online estate sale on his behalf. However, the famed running back received negative attention after some noticed that his MVP and Rookie of the Year trophies were included in the auction.

Peterson responded with a video posted on Wednesday saying that those items should not have been included.

https://twitter.com/AdrianPeterson/status/1760464678616993952

“I want to clarify recent rumors and media reports. An estate sale company without my authorization included some of my trophies in a sale, despite clear instructions to leave personal items untouched. I did not authorize the sale of any of my trophies, and I will be taking legal action,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he instructed the company to go through his storage units to look for items to sell but told them to omit personal items. He also says that he is “financially stable.”

“I want to emphasize that I am financially stable and would never sell off my hard-earned trophies,” Peterson said.

Peterson earned nearly $103 million during his playing career, but he has had numerous financial issues over the years. The 38-year-old played in the NFL from 2007-2021. He won NFL MVP, NFL Rookie of the Year, NFL Offensive Player of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times during his career.

You can check out the entire auction here.