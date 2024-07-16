 Skip to main content
Agent for Davante Adams addresses trade rumors

July 16, 2024
by Larry Brown
Davante Adams in his Raiders gear

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The agents for Davante Adams issued a statement on Tuesday in response to trade rumors involving their client.

Adams’ agents essentially shut down trade talks for now and said Adams is expected to be with the Raiders.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period,” the agents said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

What are the trade rumors surrounding Adams? They all have to do with the Las Vegas Raiders’ lack of a franchise quarterback.

In May, Adams seemed to somewhat regret forcing his way to the Raiders, which later got rid of Derek Carr. Then Aaron Rodgers really got things buzzing with some comments he made about potentially teaming with Adams again.

On top of all that, some comments Adams made in the Netflix show “Receiver” made it clear that Adams does not like having a bad quarterback. That has led many people to speculate that Adams could want to move to a team with a better QB.

Despite some of the buzz, Adams’ agents has shut down the trade rumors, and a Raiders reporter agreed the trade talks make no sense.

The 31-year-old Adams had 103 catches for 1,144 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.

