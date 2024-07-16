Agent for Davante Adams addresses trade rumors

The agents for Davante Adams issued a statement on Tuesday in response to trade rumors involving their client.

Adams’ agents essentially shut down trade talks for now and said Adams is expected to be with the Raiders.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period,” the agents said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Statement from Davante Adams’ agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer regarding the recent trade talk surrounding their client: “This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period.” pic.twitter.com/wwJ8AOtHEt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2024

What are the trade rumors surrounding Adams? They all have to do with the Las Vegas Raiders’ lack of a franchise quarterback.

In May, Adams seemed to somewhat regret forcing his way to the Raiders, which later got rid of Derek Carr. Then Aaron Rodgers really got things buzzing with some comments he made about potentially teaming with Adams again.

On top of all that, some comments Adams made in the Netflix show “Receiver” made it clear that Adams does not like having a bad quarterback. That has led many people to speculate that Adams could want to move to a team with a better QB.

Did an episode of "Receiver" show that Davante Adams isn't happy in Vegas, and could a trade to the Jets be in the cards? Boomer isn't ruling it out pic.twitter.com/d6jFcuERfP — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 15, 2024

"Davante Adams will not be a Raider at the trade deadline." 🎙@BigVanillaFunny and @martinweiss give their predictions on the future of Davante Adams in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/fRxxeUGH1o — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) July 14, 2024

Despite some of the buzz, Adams’ agents has shut down the trade rumors, and a Raiders reporter agreed the trade talks make no sense.

All this stuff about the @Raiders trading Davante Adams is nonsense. On top of everything else, it makes zero sense to trade him now. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) July 15, 2024

The 31-year-old Adams had 103 catches for 1,144 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.