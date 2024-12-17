Aidan Hutchinson shares when he plans to return for Lions

Detroit Lions fans have been hopeful that star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson will return this season if the team makes a deep playoff run, and it sounds like there is a realistic chance of that happening.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network, a clip was shown from a recent interview in which Hutchinson said his goal is to play in Super Bowl LIX if the Lions get there. Hutchinson said he is “on track” to be cleared by then.

“I’m on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl,” Hutchinson said. “I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility. I’m like, ‘You guys just gotta get there and I promise you I’m gonna be back.’ I tell people that. My mom was like, ‘But Aidan, like what if you don’t get back? What if you can’t?’ I was like, ‘There’s no other way.'”

If Dan Campbell didn't get Lions fans fired up enough today, here's a clip from Taylor Lautner's interview with Aidan Hutchinson– which he says he will be back for the Super Bowl– that we showed on @gmfb today. pic.twitter.com/q31uLxmUef — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 17, 2024

Hutchinson suffered a gruesome leg injury in Week 6. Though it was one of the ugliest injuries we have seen this season, there have been numerous reports indicating both he and the Lions are optimistic that the former No. 2 overall pick will be cleared if Detroit wins some playoff games.

The Lions have held their own without Hutchinson. Their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday snapped an 11-game win streak. They also had several other key players go down with season-ending injuries in that contest.

Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks in just five games before he fractured his left tibia and fibula. Even if he were only able to play a minor role at some point in the postseason, that would still give the Lions a major boost.