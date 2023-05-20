 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 20, 2023

AJ Brown has big scare during charity bike ride

May 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
AJ Brown during warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on the field during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown had quite the scare Saturday morning while partaking in a charity bike ride.

Brown was riding in Philadelphia as part of the Eagles’ annual Autism Challenge race, and was streaming on Instagram Live when he appeared to suffer some sort of accident, as his phone seemed to fall to the ground and yelling could be heard in the background.

Brown tweeted shortly afterwards that he was fine and had not fallen off the bike, but had to stop abruptly because a driver ran a stop sign. He later joked that he “saw a star on the license plate,” blaming Cowboys fans.

This was just a freak accident, since Brown is hardly putting himself in any serious danger while riding a bike. The driver might feel pretty embarrassed, though.

Brown is coming off an outstanding first season for the Eagles which saw him rack up 1,496 yards and 11 touchdown catches.

Article Tags

AJ Brown
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus