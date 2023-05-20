AJ Brown has big scare during charity bike ride

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown had quite the scare Saturday morning while partaking in a charity bike ride.

Brown was riding in Philadelphia as part of the Eagles’ annual Autism Challenge race, and was streaming on Instagram Live when he appeared to suffer some sort of accident, as his phone seemed to fall to the ground and yelling could be heard in the background.

AJ Brown was almost taken out by a vehicle on his bike ride this morning while participating in the Eagles Autism Challenge race, via his IG Live. 😬 He seems to fully okay, just a close call.pic.twitter.com/h8aON1yufl — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 20, 2023

Brown tweeted shortly afterwards that he was fine and had not fallen off the bike, but had to stop abruptly because a driver ran a stop sign. He later joked that he “saw a star on the license plate,” blaming Cowboys fans.

I’m fine everyone lol. Someone ran the stop sign😡 . I didn’t fall off my bike, I just dropped my phone and got out of the way . Stay safe everyone 👍🏽 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

I think I saw a star on the license plate 😂😂😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

This was just a freak accident, since Brown is hardly putting himself in any serious danger while riding a bike. The driver might feel pretty embarrassed, though.

Brown is coming off an outstanding first season for the Eagles which saw him rack up 1,496 yards and 11 touchdown catches.