AJ Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey for playing ‘dirty’

A.J. Brown going up against Jalen Ramsey on Sunday night was one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the game between the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams.

Brown had five catches for 42 yards on 11 targets in his Titans’ 28-16 win over Ramsey’s Rams. Ramsey had three tackles and an interception.

Brown wasn’t happy with some of Ramsey’s actions. He called out the Rams cornerback for doing “dirty stuff.”

Brown might have been referring to the time when Ramsey pushed him after his interception.

Jalen Ramsey gets the INT then he gets up and shoves AJ Brown LMAO pic.twitter.com/hhG8NwLuxr — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 8, 2021

The Titans receiver commented on the matter after the game.

“I don’t mind the chirping, but little things after the play, little dirty stuff, I’m not going for it,” Brown said via Joe Rexrode. “I’m not trying to fight nobody. But I’m not taking no s—, though. … He has my number if he wants to see me. That ain’t no threat.”

Ramsey is known for having a big mouth and being a talker. But that’s not what Brown has the issue with. It’s the cheap shots, such as the one after the interception. That sort of thing would be enough to irritate anyone.

Ramsey tweeted a few messages on Monday that may have been related to the matter.

Media/ social media will fool a lot of people…just kno headlines ain’t always what they seem so don’t let yourself be a fool.

Play wit something safe tho

kus I’m definitely not the 1❕God bless — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 8, 2021