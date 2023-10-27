 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 27, 2023

AJ Brown takes shot at Titans while welcoming Kevin Byard to Eagles

October 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
AJ Brown during warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on the field during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Brown and Kevin Byard were both traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles. For Brown, it happened in 2022, making him well-equipped to welcome Byard when the veteran safety was shipped to Philadelphia earlier this week.

Brown had a message for Byard that was certainly not very respectful toward the Titans. The wide receiver told reporters that he had welcomed Byard by telling the safety that he was a “winner now,” and that things are “done different” with the Eagles.

The implication from Brown is that the Titans are not a winning organization. This is not the first time he has criticized them since his trade a year and a half ago, either.

Brown had 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season with the Eagles and is on pace to rack up an even bigger yardage total in 2023. If Byard’s move works out for the Eagles as well as Brown’s did, all involved will be quite pleased.

Article Tags

AJ BrownKevin ByardPhiladelphia EaglesTennessee Titans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus