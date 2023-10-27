AJ Brown takes shot at Titans while welcoming Kevin Byard to Eagles

AJ Brown and Kevin Byard were both traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles. For Brown, it happened in 2022, making him well-equipped to welcome Byard when the veteran safety was shipped to Philadelphia earlier this week.

Brown had a message for Byard that was certainly not very respectful toward the Titans. The wide receiver told reporters that he had welcomed Byard by telling the safety that he was a “winner now,” and that things are “done different” with the Eagles.

A.J. Brown on his message to Kevin Byard: "I told him, 'You're a winner now. Things are done different around here. But enjoy it and just get up to speed.' "He's a great player. He won't have no trouble to adapt." — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 27, 2023

The implication from Brown is that the Titans are not a winning organization. This is not the first time he has criticized them since his trade a year and a half ago, either.

Brown had 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season with the Eagles and is on pace to rack up an even bigger yardage total in 2023. If Byard’s move works out for the Eagles as well as Brown’s did, all involved will be quite pleased.