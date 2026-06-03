AJ Brown reveals health update after his trade to the Patriots

The New England Patriots landed wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles , but should they be concerned about his knee?

Brown sent a clear message about his health following the deal and amid reports that knee concerns had dampened the Los Angeles Rams ’ interest in trading for him in April.

“No injury, nothing to worry about,” Brown said, via Sophie Weller of USA Today. “You got to understand where I came from, so any conversation about anything is going to come up. So maybe in what, four years, I’ve missed one game from a shot to the knee.

“So that’s nothing to worry about. I’m good. I’m ready to go.”

Patriots fans will hold on to what Brown said as they look forward to his contributions downfield in the 2026 NFL season.

Brown essentially replaces Stefon Diggs , whom New England released in March. In 2025, Diggs led the team with 1,013 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, and 85 catches on 102 targets across 17 games.

In order to at least match those numbers, Brown will need to stay healthy. Turning 29 on June 30, the three-time Pro Bowler has recorded at least 1,003 receiving yards in each of his four seasons with the Eagles.