AJ Brown makes huge mistake with Tanner McKee’s first career TD

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown made a pretty big blunder after catching quarterback Tanner McKee’s first career touchdown pass.

Brown celebrated his touchdown by throwing the football into the stands, but realized once he got back to the sideline that the ball would have had special meaning to McKee. Brown immediately went to work trying to retrieve the ball from the fan that caught it, and even appeared to offer up his jersey as a trade for the ball.

Ultimately, the mission was successful. Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro went and retrieved the ball from the fan in question.

AJ Brown launched Tanner McKee's first TD ball into the stands. Big Dom had to go get it 😂 pic.twitter.com/wbCh01iI7p — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2024

Getting the ball back to the Eagles sideline was a process, to say the least. Ultimately, Brown did get to present the ball to McKee.

Philly teamwork at its best Full video of Tanner McKee’s first TD ball going from: ** Fan in the crowd

** To another fan

** To Big Dom

** To a ball boy

** To AJ Brown

** To Tanner McKee Beautiful #Eagles pic.twitter.com/wCXQIlLjAz — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 29, 2024

Brown is hardly the first receiver to make this sort of mistake. The fan in question will probably get some sweet gifts from the organization as compensation, so everybody wins here.

McKee, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, was in the game after Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the second half. He wound up throwing a second touchdown pass later in the game, too.