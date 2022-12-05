AJ Brown makes his feelings clear after Titans revenge game

A.J. Brown’s trade from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles was one of the stories of the offseason, and that was not lost on Brown when he faced his former team for the first time on Sunday.

Brown erupted for eight catches, 119 yards, and two touchdowns in a 35-10 victory. The wide receiver did not hide the fact that the game meant a little bit extra to him when speaking afterward.

“This one meant a lot to me,” Brown said, via Michael Baca of NFL.com. “Early on, I had mixed emotions about the trade and everything. I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t circle this game.”

If Brown was extra-motivated, it certainly showed. The Eagles were dominant, with Brown at the center of the offense. He has been everything the Eagles could have hoped for when they made the move to get him.

Brown’s exit from Tennessee was not a completely amicable one, so this will probably hurt for Titans fans. From Brown’s perspective, that is likely just another bonus.