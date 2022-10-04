AJ McCarron could get another shot with 1 NFL team?

At 32 years old and coming off a torn ACL, AJ McCarron may not be done in the NFL just yet.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the veteran quarterback McCarron is working out this week for the New York Giants. Garafolo notes that McCarron was a member of the Buffalo Bills in 2018, giving him history with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

The Giants are facing a potential dilemma at the quarterback position after starter Daniel Jones (ankle) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were injured in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. The only other QB on their roster right now is Davis Webb, who is currently on the practice squad.

McCarron, a three-time national champion in college at Alabama, has six total seasons of NFL experience as a backup. But he tore his ACL during a preseason game in Aug. 2021 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons and has been unsigned ever since.

A year and some change removed from that injury though, McCarron may be ready again to provide depth to a QB-needy side like the Giants. Just a few months ago, McCarron worked out for another interesting NFL team.