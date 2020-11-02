Al Michaels shares funny Tony Romo girlfriend story

Al Michaels shared a funny story about Tony Romo during “Sunday Night Football” between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci was making his first career start during the game. That led NBC to do a package on quarterbacks who made their first career start on “Sunday Night Football.”

Romo was on the list after making his first start in a 2006 Dallas Cowboys win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Michaels was broadcasting with John Madden at the time. The two met with Romo before the game to get some information they could use on the telecast. Michaels says they asked Romo if he had a girlfriend.

According to Michaels, Romo said he had just been dumped.

Michaels was stupefied and asked whether the woman realized Romo was about to be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Romo apparently responded by saying the woman was going to be a doctor, so she didn’t care.

Michaels asked DiNucci this week whether he had a girlfriend. Unlike Romo, he said he and his girlfriend are still together.

Romo had a pretty legendary dating career before getting married to his wife in 2011. The 40-year-old quarterback-turned-broadcaster is doing quite well for himself.