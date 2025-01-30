Matthew Stafford makes big decision on playing future

Matthew Stafford has decided to pull a Vince Carter and say “I got one more in me.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stafford plans to return and play in the 2025 NFL season. Rapoport adds that Stafford has communicated to the Rams that he “feel[s] good” and doesn’t have any reason not to play.

Stafford turns 37 next month and already has 16 NFL seasons under his belt. But he looked solid in 2024, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Rams earned a playoff berth for the third time in Stafford’s four years with them. Stafford also has some nice young weapons to work with such as Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, giving him continued upside with the Rams’ current roster.

Rapoport does note though that the Rams will likely have to work out a new contract with Stafford as he is currently signed for a non-guaranteed $23 million next season. But the two-time Pro Bowler Stafford had recently dropped some bread crumbs that he intended to return and now looks officially set to run it back with the Rams in the 2025 campaign.