Aldon Smith arrested on felony DUI charge following car accident

Former San Francisco 49ers star Aldon Smith was arrested once again this week for driving while under the influence, and he is facing a felony charge after the latest incident.

Smith was arrested on Monday and charged with felony DUI causing injury. According to TMZ, the 32-year-old was involved in a two-car crash in San Mateo Valley, Calif. One person suffered a minor injury in the accident, and Smith was taken into custody from the scene.

Smith was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, with his bail set at $50,000. He was due in court for a hearing on Wednesday.

The DUI arrest is the latest of several for Smith, who once had seemingly infinite potential. He has also been arrested for hit-and-run. In 2018, Smith’s blood alcohol content was five times the legal limit during an arrest.

Earlier this year, Smith turned himself in on a warrant for an alleged battery incident. He was charged with second-degree battery after police say they responded to a call for medical assistance outside a business in Chalmette, La. Smith was accused of choking a man unconscious.

Smith was reinstated from a suspension prior last season and appeared in all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys. The former No. 7 overall pick had five sacks and 50 QB pressures. He was with the Seattle Seahawks this past offseason but released following his April arrest.