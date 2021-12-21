Aldon Smith had extremely high BAC at time of latest DUI arrest

Former San Francisco 49ers star Aldon Smith was arrested for driving while under the influence again earlier this month, and the circumstances surrounding the incident sound quite familiar.

Smith was charged with felony DUI causing injury after he was involved in a two-car crash on Dec. 6 in San Mateo Valley, Calif. One person suffered a minor injury in the accident. TMZ has since learned from prosecutors that Smith was believed to have had a blood alcohol content of more than .20.

Court documents state that Smith had a BAC of over .15. The legal limit in California is .08. On Monday, a spokesperson from the San Mateo County District Attorneys Office told TMZ that Smith’s BAC was actually greater than .20.

Smith had an open container in his car at the time of the accident. Police also found marijuana in his vehicle. The 32-year-old is facing up to three years in prison if convicted.

Smith has a long history of alcohol abuse issues. He has been arrested several times for DUI, including once in 2018 when his BAC was shockingly high.

Smith was reinstated from a suspension prior to last season and appeared in all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys. The former No. 7 overall pick had five sacks and 50 QB pressures. He was with the Seattle Seahawks this past offseason but released following another arrest in April.

Photo: St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office