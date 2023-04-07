Aldon Smith receives prison sentence in DUI case

Former San Francisco 49ers star Aldon Smith will serve prison time stemming from his DUI arrest last year.

Smith was sentenced to 12 months in prison Friday after pleading no contest to a felony DUI charge, according to TMZ Sports. The former defensive lineman will also be subject to five years of supervised probation.

Smith had faced up to 16 months in prison after reaching a plea deal in January.

The former NFL star was arrested last December on a felony DUI charge after a two-car crash in California, the latest in a string of multiple DUI arrests. Reports indicated that Smith’s BAC was over twice the legal limit, and other troubling details emerged from the arrest as well.

The 7th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith collected 33.5 sacks in his first two NFL seasons with the 49ers before his career was derailed by his off-field issues. He managed a comeback with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, but his continued legal troubles ended any chances of him sticking beyond that. Now 33 years old, Smith’s NFL career is almost certainly over if it wasn’t already.