Report: Alex Smith to join ESPN as NFL analyst

After retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2020 season, Alex Smith has a new TV gig.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Smith will join ESPN as an NFL studio analyst. Smith will not initially take on a full-time role, opting instead to make some appearances on shows like “Monday Night Countdown.” However, if both sides like the arrangement, a larger role is possible going forward.

Smith’s ample NFL experience should give him a lot of valuable perspective on the NFL. He was a former No. 1 overall pick who carved out a lengthy career, and even came back from a devastating leg injury to become a starter again in Washington. He was well-regarded as an intelligent quarterback who had a strong command of the offense as well, which could translate well to TV work. Plus, he’s already demonstrated the willingness to offer strong opinions on the sport, a valuable trait in a TV personality.

Smith had interest from other networks as well after retiring at the end of the 2020 season.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0