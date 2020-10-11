Alex Smith’s wife Elizabeth looked nervous when QB took field

Alex Smith brought us one of the best moments of the NFL season on Sunday when he got into a game for the first time since suffering a devastating knee injury in 2018. The veteran had to have been experiencing some butterflies when he joined the huddle, but it looked like no one was more nervous than his wife.

Smith’s wife Elizabeth and three children were in the stands at FedEx Field for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith entered the game late in the first half after Kyle Allen took a helmet-to-helmet shot from Jalen Ramsey. As you might expect, Mrs. Smith looked like she was experiencing a range of emotions.

Alex Smith's wife is all of us right now pic.twitter.com/11LcTRNvcU — The Ringer (@ringer) October 11, 2020

Alex Smith's wife, Elizabeth, looking on as Alex warms up pic.twitter.com/pq9Bn3zDWX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 11, 2020

Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg on Nov. 18, 2018. He underwent multiple surgeries and had an infection threaten his career. There were concerns for his life at one point, let alone whether or not he would play football again.

Elizabeth has been extremely supportive of Alex over the past two years, including with the awesome celebration she organized after Smith came off the physically unable to perform list. Washington has reportedly been hoping Smith would take over the starting QB role at some point. His number was just called earlier than expected.