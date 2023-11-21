Former All-Pro defender lands with Texans

The Houston Texans are apparently the place to be right now.

Houston announced on Monday that they have signed veteran cornerback Desmond King. The 28-year-old King will be joining the Texans’ practice squad for the time being.

King was an All-Pro selection with the Los Angeles Chargers, making it in 2018 as both a DB and as a punt returner. He already played for the Texans for two years from 2021-22 and spent the earlier part of the 2023 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A versatile talent who can play both cornerback and safety, King had 89 combined tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries during his last full NFL season in 2022. As for the Texans, who are a surprising 6-4 this year and on a three-game win streak, rookie QB CJ Stroud is leading a serious revival for their offense. Now King is joining the party on the other side of the ball for DeMeco Ryans’ defense.