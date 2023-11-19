 Skip to main content
CJ Stroud has great quote about moving past turnovers

November 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
CJ Stroud ready to throw a pass

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball during warmups before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud had his roughest game as a pro in the turnover department on Sunday, but his confidence certainly was not dented by the performance.

After entering Sunday’s game having thrown two interceptions all year, Stroud threw three picks against the Arizona Cardinals in a 21-16 win. He overcame those issues and threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns anyway.

After the game, Stroud made it quite clear that the three interception game was not going to dissuade him from taking shots downfield going forward.

“Steph Curry don’t ever stop shooting … Imma keep letting it fly,” Stroud told reporters.

The Texans have to love the confidence. Stroud has shown the ability to make big plays downfield, and did so Sunday in spite of the turnovers. They would not want that to change, as it has been a big part of his success. His ability to do it without throwing interceptions actually helped him set a record earlier in the season.

Stroud is quickly turning into a fan favorite not just because of his play, but because of his impressive confidence in turning around the Houston franchise.

CJ Stroud
