Andy Dalton shares thoughts on fine Jon Bostic received for head shot

Many observers felt that Washington linebacker Jon Bostic got off easy for his hit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton. One of those people seems to be Dalton himself.

The Cowboys quarterback admitted on Thursday he was surprised to see Bostic receive a $12,000 fine for the hit, and had expected it to be higher.

“I was a little bit surprised by the number, but it is what it is,” Dalton said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

You can see the hit in question by clicking here. Dalton suffered a concussion on the play. It was bad enough that Washington coach Ron Rivera felt the need to apologize. In fact, some called for Bostic to be suspended over the hit.

Dalton certainly isn’t alone in his assessment of Bostic’s punishment. You can almost sense a hint of frustration in his response, too.