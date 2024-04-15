Andy Reid addresses situation with Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs began their voluntary offseason program on Monday, and it was not long before head coach Andy Reid was asked about the ongoing legal situation with Rashee Rice. As expected, the coach did not have much to say.

Reid told reporters that Rice will participate in the first phase of the Chiefs’ offseason program virtually. When asked about the recent charges against the second-year receiver, Reid said he will not comment until the legal process plays out.

“I’m leaving that, like we’ve done most of these, for the law enforcement part to take place and then we will go from there with that,” Reid said.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid tells reporters he’s spoken to Rashee Rice, who will be virtual for the first phase of offseason conditioning: "I'm leaving that, like we've done most of these, for the law enforcement part to take place and then we will go from there with that.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2024

Rice is facing eight felony charges after he was partially responsible for a multi-vehicle accident in Dallas, Texas last month. He was allegedly racing against someone he knew at an incredibly high rate of speed before crashing. Rice and several other men were then seen leaving the scene, which led to a warrant being issued for Rice’s arrest.

It is unclear if the NFL plans to take action to force Rice to stay away from the Chiefs pending the outcome of the criminal charges. For now, it is probably a safe bet that we will not see him at the team’s facility for a while.

Rice played a major role for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2023. He finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns. Rice also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games. He had 6 receptions in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.