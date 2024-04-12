Rashee Rice was driving at incredibly high speed before crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was traveling at an extremely dangerous rate of speed prior to contributing to a multi-vehicle accident last month.

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit that was obtained by the Dallas Morning News on Friday, Rice was driving 119 mph in his black Lamborghini SUV on March 30 before he lost control of the vehicle.

Rice and another driver appeared to be racing down a freeway in Dallas, Texas, when they lost control of their vehicles and collided. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash, and seven people were reportedly injured. The affidavit states that Rice and the other driver — who has been identified as an SMU football player — “made multiple aggressive maneuvers to get through traffic.”

Crash data that was cited in the affidavit stated that Rice was traveling 119 mph and the other driver was going 116 mph seconds before the crash. The speed limit was 70 mph, and police said the manner in which the men were driving put “multiple people at risk of loss of life and serious injury.”

Rice and four other men were seen leaving the scene after the crash. Rice has since turned himself in and is facing eight felony charges related to the incident.

Dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle captured the moment the crash took place.

Rice played a major role for the Chiefs as a rookie in 2023. He finished with 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading 7 touchdowns. Rice also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s four playoff games. He had 6 receptions in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.