Chiefs exploring new role for Kadarius Toney?

The Kansas City Chiefs do not appear to have given up on Kadarius Toney just yet, and they may even try out some new plays for him this upcoming season.

PJ Green of FOX 4 in Kansas City shared a video on social media Sunday that showed Toney working with the Chiefs’ running backs. On one play, Toney took a pitch from Patrick Mahomes on what looked like a speed option drill.

#Chiefs Kadarius Toney in running back drills.. this one, a speed option drill with Patrick Mahomes.. pic.twitter.com/h94C43O4X7 — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) July 21, 2024

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would not confirm nor deny that Toney could get more snaps out of the backfield this season.

“He worked today,” Reid said, via Joshua Brisco of SI.com. “He did a good job when he was in there, and we’ll see. Just like the other guys, he’s out there competing. We’ll see how he does.”

Toney also worked as a wide receiver in 7-on-7 drills, so it does not appear the Chiefs have any plans to switch his position altogether. Reid could simply be trying to find creative ways to get the ball in Toney’s hands after the 25-year-old struggled with dropped passes and other mistakes last season.

Toney committed a brutal blunder last season that cost the Chiefs a win against the Buffalo Bills in December. He then had a bad drop that led to an interception the following week.

It seemed clear that Toney wound up in the doghouse late in the year, which led to him seemingly calling out the Chiefs in a viral rant.

Many are surprised to see Toney still on Kansas City’s roster, but Reid must be determined to find a way to maximize the former first-round pick’s talent. We wish the coach the best of luck with that.