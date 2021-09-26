Andy Reid leaves stadium in ambulance after not feeling well

Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Sunday after not feeling well.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost 30-24 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid did not do his typical postgame media duties. Instead, special teams coordinator Dave Taub addressed the media.

NFL Media’s James Palmer reported that Reid was taken away in an ambulance out of precaution.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

The good news is players were told Reid should be OK.

The 63-year-old has been the head coach of the Chiefs since 2013. He is an incredible 92-39 since joining the Chiefs, never posting a losing record with them, while winning one Super Bowl. They have missed the playoffs just once since he took over and have won five straight division titles. However, they have started this season 1-2 and have lost two in a row.