Andy Reid already ruling out 1 key Chiefs offensive player for Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is still a full ten days away, but that may not be enough time for one Kansas City Chiefs offensive weapon to get back on the field.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke pessimistically about wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s chances of playing in the Super Bowl. Hardman is dealing with a pelvic injury and was one of three Chiefs receivers (along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney) who did not practice on Thursday.

“I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl,” said Reid of Hardman, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He was not going to be denied the other day [last Sunday in the NFC Championship Game]. That’s a tribute to the kid. He pushes himself like no other. He’s a tough, tough kid.”

The former second-round pick Hardman plays a meaningful role in the Chiefs’ passing game with his speed and explosiveness, appearing in all 49 games for them from 2019 to 2021. But Hardman was limited to just eight games this season with his pelvic injury and missed the divisional round against Jacksonville. Hardman did make it back for the AFC title game against Cincinnati but caught just two passes for ten yards before aggravating his injury again and having to exit.

Even with Hardman likely out for the Super Bowl and Smith-Schuster and Toney ailing, the Chiefs still have many talented pass-catchers. They include tight end Travis Kelce, running back Jerick McKinnon, plus wideouts Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Justin Watson. But Kansas City will need to throw everything they have at the Eagles, especially since the Eagles may have an advantage heading into the Super Bowl showdown.

