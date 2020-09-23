Anthony Lynn not blaming Chargers’ team doctor for Tyrod Taylor injury

The Los Angeles Chargers have found themselves in a somewhat messy situation thanks to the circumstances of Tyrod Taylor’s injury, but coach Anthony Lynn has no interest in piling on.

Taylor will miss the Chargers’ Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers after the team doctor accidentally punctured his lung. The incident has become a major story, but Lynn said he does not blame the doctor for what happened.

#Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on the Tyrod Taylor situation: “I’m not angry at all. … No one’s perfect. … The doctor is a good man. It’s just unfortunate” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2020

Lynn obviously doesn’t want to add fuel to the fire here. It’s a story that already makes the doctor look pretty bad, and throwing them under the bus publicly helps no one.

Taylor is essentially out indefinitely while the puncture heals. While he is, the NFLPA is starting to look into things, so the Chargers’ issues may not be behind them.