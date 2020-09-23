NFLPA investigating Tyrod Taylor punctured lung incident

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation into the injury Tyrod Taylor allegedly sustained at the hands of a Los Angeles Chargers team doctor.

Taylor had been dealing with a rib injury heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he intended to play through it. He received a pain injection to treat the injury prior to kickoff, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the doctor who administered the shot accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung. Shortly after Schefter published his story, NFLPA assistant executive director George Atallah said an investigation is underway.

Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts. An investigation has been initiated. https://t.co/HuLFVivoyN — George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) September 23, 2020

Doctors have recommended that Taylor be held out “indefinitely” while the lung heals, so you can understand why there is already talk of legal ramifications. However, former NFL offensive lineman Ryan Harris pointed out that there is language in the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA that protects teams from being sued in these types of situations.

Little known fact: Per CBA when player accepts team medical care they can not sue… https://t.co/NxPEAPv8uO — Ryan Harris (@salaams_from_68) September 23, 2020

The Chargers are already handling the situation carefully. Head coach Anthony Lynn has been adamant that Taylor will not lose his starting job to rookie Justin Herbert, even after Herbert was impressive against Kansas City. The harsh remark Lynn made about Herbert probably has more to do with the way Taylor suffered his injury than anything else.