Everyone said the same thing about Anthony Richardson at NCAA Tournament game

Anthony Richardson attended his alma mater’s NCAA Tournament game on Friday, and his actions at the game all had Indianapolis Colts fans saying the same thing.

Richardson went to watch his Florida Gators take on the Colorado Buffaloes in first round NCAA Tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. While at the game, Richardson cheered on his Gators. He was even seen doing a windmill motion with his right arm and playing an air guitar.

What’s the big deal about that video? A lot more than meets the eye.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in October after suffering a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5. He showed off full range of motion with his right arm/shoulder in that video, leading fans to all say that the young quarterback’s shoulder looked good.

That shoulder looks pretty good to me — Adam Caldow (@adamcaldow8) March 22, 2024

Look at how good my guys shoulder is. — Mason Rausch (@masonrausch2) March 22, 2024

Shoulder’s looking healthy! — Justun Bonham (@indymayne) March 22, 2024

That was the most notable part of the video — and it’s probably why the Colts shared it on X.

The Colts played things very safely with Richardson in his rookie season. Richardson passed for 577 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception in four games during his rookie season. The 2023 No. 4 overall draft pick is looking good for the 2024 season.