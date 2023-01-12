Antonio Brown faces troubling new allegation in domestic violence 911 call

Antonio Brown faced some troubling allegations from the mother of his children back in November, and the 911 audio from the incident has been released.

A woman told a dispatcher on Nov. 28 that she and Brown got into a “little argument” at their home in Tampa, Fla. She said she took her and Brown’s children outside in an attempt to diffuse the situation, at which point the former NFL wide receiver began to throw her clothes out of the house.

The audio, which was obtained by TMZ, also shows that the woman told the dispatcher that Brown was “sending explicit videos to my son’s phone.”

A second 911 call appeared to show a neighbor telling police that Brown had thrown the woman out of the house.

When Tampa Police Department officers arrived on the scene, Brown and the woman were allegedly involved in an altercation in which Brown threw a shoe. An arrest warrant was issued for Brown on a charge of domestic violence battery. Brown did not initially cooperate with police when they came to serve him a warrant on Dec. 1.

The warrant for Brown’s arrest was recalled a few weeks later when prosectors decided not to file charges.

The incident was not the first one in which Brown refused to cooperate with police.