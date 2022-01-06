Antonio Brown accuses Tom Brady’s trainer of stiffing him

Antonio Brown issued a lengthy statement on Wednesday in which he accused the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of covering up his ankle injury and trying to force him to play through it. Now, the star receiver is taking aim at Tom Brady’s longtime personal trainer.

Brown shared screenshots of several text messages on his Instagram story early Thursday morning. One of them claims to show an exchange he had with Brady’s longtime trainer and best friend, Alex Guerrero. Brown texted Guerrero on the morning of Dec. 24 and said he would like half of the $100,000 back that he allegedly paid Guerrero. It’s unclear why Brown no longer wanted to work with Guerrero.

Guerrero responded telling Brown he completely understands if he wants to go in another direction and calling him a “wonderful person.” Guerrero also said “please let me know where you want me to send the balance.” In his Instagram caption, however, Brown indicated Guerrero never paid him back. Here’s the screenshot:

Oh boy- now Antonio Brown is calling out Tom Brady’s best guy Alex Guerrero and tagging Tom as well. Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/zNroy3FZAG — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) January 6, 2022

“(Tom Brady’s) guy (Alex Guerrero) charging me 100k never doing the work on me! how you even work wit people like this! This what I was dealing wit,” Brown wrote.

Brown also tweeted the screenshot and wrote, “Then imagine your QB trainer charging you 100k then doing no work must be was apart of these guys plans all Along #missionImpossible.”

It seems unlikely that Guerrero would ask Brown where to send the payment and then not pay him, but perhaps there was some sort of mix-up.

Brown seems determined to make the Buccaneers and everyone associated with them look bad. The surprising part about him calling out Guerrero is that Brady has been one of Brown’s biggest supporters. The quarterback has tried to help Brown salvage his career for several years now. He has continued to publicly support Brown even after Brown stripped off his uniform last Sunday and left the field. You can see the video of that incident here.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports