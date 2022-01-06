Antonio Brown’s attorney accuses Bucs of ‘cover-up’ in statement

The attorney for Antonio Brown issued a statement on Wednesday in which he shared the wide receiver’s side of Sunday’s events, which culminated in the former Bucs star stripping off his uniform and exiting the field midgame.

Sean Burstyn, the current attorney for Brown, shared Brown’s side of things in a lengthy statement. Burstyn accused the Bucs of a “cover-up.”

Statement from Antonio Brown via his attorney ⁦@seanburstyn⁩: pic.twitter.com/pJ3VGFBjSy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

The statement argues that Brown was bothered by an ankle injury, one the coaches knew about before the game, and one he received a painkilling injection for. The statement says one of the Buccaneers coaches shouted at Brown to ask what was wrong. Brown claims he said he couldn’t go in the game because of his ankle. After that, Brown claims the coach yelled “you’re done!” and ran his thumb across his throat.

Brown is now saying that he was cut by the Bucs, so he ran off the field in response to that.

Burstyn also says that Brown will undergo surgery on his ankle after an MRI showed the extent of the receiver’s injury.

The statement provided additional background that may explain why the Bucs have not yet cut Brown. Tampa Bay is trying to get Brown to see a doctor of the team’s choice, according to the attorney. Brown’s party seems to be preparing for some sort of possible injury-related grievance with the Bucs.

What’s amazing is given how painful the attorney describes Brown’s ankle to be, the pain did not stop Brown from hopping around the end zone as he headed off the field (video here). The painful ankle injury that requires surgery and prevented Brown from playing also did not stop the receiver from attending an NBA game on Monday, where he did not appear to have any walking boot, cast or crutches.

Given how he was just caught by the NFL for using a fake vaccine card, Brown might have a hard time getting the public to believe his entire side of the story.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reacts before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Investors Group Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports