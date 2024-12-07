 Skip to main content
Antonio Brown had savage zinger for Bill Belichick

December 6, 2024
by Larry Brown
Antonio Brown flashes his Super Bowl ring

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Antonio Brown in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown zinged Bill Belichick over the news that the coach had interviewed for a college job.

The word emerged during the week that Belichick had interviewed for North Carolina’s coaching vacancy. Belichick apparently interviewed with the Tar Heels twice.

While most people took that news and debated whether or not Belichick would be a fit in college, Brown went a different direction. He made it personal.

“I heard his girlfriend is a junior there,” Brown joked on X.

That’s a reference to Belichick dating a 24-year-old woman. There is a 48-year age gap between Belichick and Jordon Hudson. Maybe Belichick would fit in better in college than we think.

Brown’s joke is pretty funny, but he’s not the first person to zing Belichick in a similar manner.

Antonio BrownBill Belichick
