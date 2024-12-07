Antonio Brown had savage zinger for Bill Belichick

Antonio Brown zinged Bill Belichick over the news that the coach had interviewed for a college job.

The word emerged during the week that Belichick had interviewed for North Carolina’s coaching vacancy. Belichick apparently interviewed with the Tar Heels twice.

While most people took that news and debated whether or not Belichick would be a fit in college, Brown went a different direction. He made it personal.

“I heard his girlfriend is a junior there,” Brown joked on X.

I heard his girlfriend is a junior there #CTESPN https://t.co/uA9tV1iLnn — AB (@AB84) December 5, 2024

That’s a reference to Belichick dating a 24-year-old woman. There is a 48-year age gap between Belichick and Jordon Hudson. Maybe Belichick would fit in better in college than we think.

Brown’s joke is pretty funny, but he’s not the first person to zing Belichick in a similar manner.