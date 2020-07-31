Antonio Brown confirms intention to play in 2020

Antonio Brown plans to play in the NFL in 2020, his agent confirmed Friday.

Ed Wasielewski confirmed via Twitter that Brown intends to play in 2020 and will not appeal his 8-game suspension.

The NFL has reached its decision to suspend my client Antonio Brown @AB84 for 8 games. Antonio accepts this decision and will not appeal. He is excited to resume his outstanding football career and is looking forward to playing in the 2020 season. — Ed Wasielewski (@ed_waz) July 31, 2020

This clarification is probably necessary for the benefit of NFL teams who may be interested, given that Brown has hinted at retirement more than once since the New England Patriots released him last year.

The 32-year-old wide receiver can play the second half of the season, though he is still facing a separate investigation over sexual assault allegations. Two teams have frequently been linked with the former Pittsburgh Steelers star, and they may begin looking a bit harder now that Brown knows where he stands with the NFL.