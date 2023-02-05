Antonio Brown claims former teammate gave him CTE

Antonio Brown has become as well known for his erratic behavior as he was for his ability to torch opposing defenses, and many speculated that the former is a result of a violent hit Brown took from Vontaze Burfict years ago. Brown says former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is to blame, however.

Brown on Saturday said in an Instagram live video that he has CTE because of Harrison. He claimed Harrison once hit him with an “illegal helmet,” which Brown says Harrison wore for over 20 years. Harrison played 16 seasons in the NFL, for what it’s worth.

Brown admitted he has been “super aggressive” and said to blame Harrison for giving him CTE. You can see a portion of the video below:

Antonio Brown says James Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him with his helmet (H/T: @BlitzGuyOG) pic.twitter.com/wameJqUwmm — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 4, 2023

“I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE,” Brown said. “James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL. He hit me one time. Every since he hit me I’ve been super aggressive, so blame James Harrison for my CTE.”

Burifct, a former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, delivered a vicious blow to Brown’s head during the 2015 NFL playoffs. You can see the video here.

Brown has been arrested multiple times and made a complete fool of himself toward the end of his career. A lot of people feel things changed for him after the Burfict hit. Brown was openly critical of Burfict after the incident, but apparently he does not feel it caused any permanent issues for him.

Harrison caught wind of Brown’s remarks and reacted on Twitter: