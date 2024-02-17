Antonio Brown makes stunning accusation against JJ Watt

Houston Texans legend JJ Watt was widely known for having a freakish physique that helped him immensely on the field. Antonio Brown on Friday claimed that Watt’s physique wasn’t all natural.

Brown reacted to a viral post on X about him and Watt being teammates during their one year together at Central Michigan. Both joined the team as freshman in 2007, but Watt transferred to Wisconsin after just one season.

Instead of reacting to the post with a sense of nostalgia or dropping a wholesome factoid about their time together, Brown accused Watt of taking steroids.

“Before bro went Steroid Crazy,” captioned Brown on his own post.

Brown’s defamatory post could potentially be libelous if untrue. Watt has yet to react to Brown’s post as of writing.

Perhaps Watt might just let the accusation slide given Brown’s sullied reputation over the years. Brown’s word likely doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt from most neutral observers these days, especially for such a wild claim against a future Hall-of-Famer like Watt.

The 4-time All-Pro wide receiver has been known more for his crazy antics on and off the field of late. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star last year alsoclaimed that another former teammate gave him CTE.