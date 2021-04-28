Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers on one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to prove that they are committed to bringing back as much of their Super Bowl champion roster as possible, and Antonio Brown is the latest beneficiary of that.

Brown’s agent announced on Wednesday morning that the wide receiver has re-signed with the Bucs on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $6.25 million.

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with the #Bucs is worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1M fully guaranteed, including a $2M signing bonus, per his agent @ed_waz of @EMGSportsAgents. A nice payday for the seven-time Pro Bowl WR — and a chance to help Tampa Bay go for two. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2021

The timing probably is not a coincidence. Brown recently reached a settlement with his former trainer Britney Taylor, who had accused the seven-time Pro Bowler of rape. That likely made the Bucs more comfortable with the situation, though the case is still being reviewed by the NFL.

Brown could still be suspended under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He served an eight-game suspension last year under the same policy, but he has had several other off-field issues.

Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns with the Bucs last season. He’s good friends with Tom Brady, which one of the main reasons he landed in Tampa Bay to begin with.